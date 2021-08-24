KRQE Newsfeed: Military mandate, Speeding cameras, Dry and hot, Person of interest, State fair employees

Tuesday Top Stories

[1] FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is moving forward with full approval from the FDA. The Department of Defense is mandating all military personnel to get the shots. The news comes amid a rise in Delta variant cases, hospitalizations, and even deaths in the military. The Department of Defense reports that as of Aug. 18, more than one million active-duty members were fully vaccinated and 245,000 have received at least one shot. There are no details yet on what that percentage looks like for the military stationed in New Mexico. There is no set timeline for vaccination completion among the military at this time.

[2] Speed camera ordinance passes in Albuquerque Council Committee – An Albuquerque City Council Committee approved the speed camera ordinance Monday afternoon. Backers say the cameras would lead to more consistent and unbiased traffic law enforcement. Violations would come with a $100 fine mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

[3] Drier and hot today, rain returns later this week – Tuesday morning is dry and mostly to partly sunny across the state. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be hot, with highs in the 80s to upper 90s, with mostly sunny and mostly dry skies.

[4] APD still searching for person of interest in police shooting – Albuquerque police are looking for a man, a second person of interest possibly connected to the shooting of three police officers last week. The department says officers were trying to confront James Ramirez and another man about a robbery Thursday when Ramirez opened fire outside Dutch Bros Coffee in northeast Albuquerque.

[5] New Mexico State Fair officials seek more staff – The New Mexico State Fair kicks off in 16 days, and organizers are still looking to hire employees like maintenance, cashiers, and with the livestock and stalls. Officials say they usually go in with around 600 or more employees, but they’ve been able to cute some positions with updates on the grounds. New free parking will eliminate parking attendants. New ticketing kiosks will cut down on cashiers needed to sell tickets and cut down on contact amid COVID concerns.