KRQE Newsfeed: Messy morning, Wanting to expand, Water woes, Highway projects, Van Gogh exhibit

[1] Tracking Wednesday morning snow and messy roads Heavy snow fell across central and northern New Mexico overnight, leaving several inches of snow and messy roads for the morning commute. The roads are snow-packed in the Sandia/Manzano Mountain and east mountains area. We will find wet and snowy roads for much of the northeast highlands, east plains, and southeast plains, along with the northern mountains and west mountains.

[2] County proposing millions in new additions to Alvarado Square Bernalillo County is now asking for millions of dollars more in order to expand. Last summer, Bernalillo County moved into its new headquarters in downtown Albuquerque. Now, the county wants to build onto its Alvarado Square location with a new logo, bullet-proof windows, and an expanded health clinic. However, that comes at a price of more than $4 million. If approved, the funding would come from a combination of the county’s general fund, facility bonds, an employee self-health insurance fund, and existing funding approved for Alvarado Square. County commissioners could reconsider approving the funding in a few weeks.

[3] More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water plan Some of New Mexico’s fields could go unplanted this year after a proposed plan from the state’s top water advisor. The governor’s senior advisor Mike Hamman told a legislative committee that New Mexico has been falling short in recent years on its promised water-sharing deliveries to other states. This year with snowpack levels looking grim, the state is in danger of falling below acceptable numbers under that compact. Hamman says water managers will need to explore long-term solutions like treatment and reuse methods along with more efficient irrigation techniques.

[4] Survey shows New Mexico needs about $5B to fix roads A new report from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit is showing what highway projects would offer big improvements for Albuquerque drivers. The expensive project is a half-billion-dollar redo of I-25 from Central to Cesar Chavez including straightening out the S-curve. Statewide, the group recommends more than $5 billion in projects.

[5] Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Albuquerque Many New Mexicans will get a first-hand chance to enjoy the work of Vincent Van Gogh. Fanny Curtat is an art historian for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” a new exhibit coming to the Sawmill District in Albuquerque. The exhibit is currently in high demand by cities across the world and opens in Albuquerque on March 2. Tickets go on sale Thursday and are $40 for adults, $24 for kids.