[1] Video: Suspect arrested after fleeing police, attempted carjacking – Video shows the moment a suspect was arrested after running from police in a stolen car. Officers spotted a stolen Audi at the Motel 6 on Coors and Iliff. When they tried making contact with the driver, 43-year-old Marco Tijerina, video shows him speeding off. Moments later he crashed into a truck, he jumped out and took off on foot. Police chased him to a nearby gas station, where he tried to steal a truck from a man pumping gas. Tijerina was arrested and officers learned he had three felony warrants. He is now facing new felony charges.

[2] Corrales residents say PNM rebate checks bounced – Some New Mexicans say rebate checks from PNM’s Refrigerator Recycling Program bounced. In June, PNM began offering rebates in exchange for old refrigerators, but when participants began cashing those checks, they bounced. PNM says they contract with a third party vendor to run the program and they are aware of the problem and taking steps to cut ties with the contractor. PNM says anyone experiencing issues should visit their website, where a representative will be able to help.

[3] Quiet start to the week, winds arrive late week – Monday morning is chilly, clear and quiet. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s across most of New Mexico by this afternoon. Winds will stay light all day across the state. Tuesday will be similar, but skies will be cloudier. A storm is going to cross into the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing gusty winds into New Mexico both days. Winds will be strongest during the afternoons and evenings.

[4] Lemonade stand fundraises for cancer in Uptown – Members of the Lobo football team were out Sunday in Uptown helping raise money for breast cancer research. The event, part of a nationwide program, started seven years ago after a 7-year-old girl wanted to raise money for her mother who was facing breast cancer. It has now spread to more than 37 states with the goal of raising money for research into the disease.

[5] Bernalillo County ‘Bark Party’ highlights adoptable dogs – Bernalillo County Animal Care Services hosted its first-ever “Bark Party” at Rangewood Reclaimers Ranch. It was filled with activities and an opportunity for adoptions, vaccinations, and microchipping. Officials said they planned this event for Balloon Fiesta goers to provide them with something to do between the morning and evening Fiesta events. They said it also gives the locals a break from the city and the traffic the Fiesta brings.