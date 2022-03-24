Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Mental health experts say metro crime is taking a toll on youth – Mental health experts say the rise in violent crimes at local schools could be taking a toll on Albuquerque youth. In the last seven months, there have been two fatal school shootings and multiple off-campus incidents involving teens. Therapists say they’re seeing a lot of fear-driven anxiety which is creating an environment where children and students don’t feel safe.

[2] Fatal hit-and-run suspect ordered to stay behind bars until trial – The man accused of hitting and killing a seven-year-old boy outside the River of Lights will remain behind bars until trial after asking a judge to reconsider. In a recent motion, Sergio Almanza argued he’s a victim of publicity and promised he will not flee the country again, like he did just after the crash. The state argued the only way to keep the community safe is to keep Almanza locked up. Judge Stan Whitaker said he did not think that the motion had enough material to change the outcome of the prior decision.

[3] Big warm up Thursday through weekend – Thursday morning is quiet and cool. No weather issues for our Thursday commute. Thursday will be a warmer and sunny day, with highs rebounding by ten to twenty degrees from yesterday’s highs. The warm up will continue through the weekend, as a high pressure ridge moves over the southwest. Winds will stay breezy from the northwest at about 15-25 mph today. Winds quiet down Friday and Saturday as the high pressure strengthens over the state.

[4] Native New Mexican fastest skier in nation, nominated for hall of fame – The fastest skier in the U.S. who is also from New Mexico, will soon find out if he’ll it into the National Ski Hall of Fame. Ross Anderson has been skiing most of his life, turning pro at the age of 21. In 2006, the professional speed skier broke the all-American record, clocking in at 154.06 miles per hour, making him the first-ever Native American record-holder in the sport. Anderson was recently nominated to be inducted into the National Ski Hall of Fame.

[5] UNM Children’s Hospital Lobothon is back this Saturday – UNM Children’s Hospital’s LoboTHON is making a comeback Saturday, raising money for the children’s hospital. It’s the first in-person dance marathon in three years because of the pandemic. Organizers say they typically see around 500 students show up for the event which includes the dance marathon, games, food and other performances. The event will be at 11:00 a.m. in the UNM SUB Ballrooms