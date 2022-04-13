Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] McBride Fire in Ruidoso prompts evacuations – Evacuations are still in place for people north of Ruidoso High School and the area around Moon Mountain. Officials say 150 structures have been burned. The fire sparked around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon and residents say the flames spread fast. The village of Ruidoso estimates this fire is more that 4,000 acres in size so far. Village officials say mandatory evacuations are already in place for Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Old Fort Stanton Road, and Airport Road. Ruidoso Municipal Schools have canceled school for Wednesday, April 13. There is also an evacuation shelter set up at the Carrizozo Schools. Capitan Fairgrounds is accepting livestock

[2] Staying windy and cooler, high fire danger Wednesday – Wednesday morning is breezy and much colder, thanks to a cold front moving across the state. Temperatures have dropped to freezing and below for all of northern New Mexico, and southern NM is in the 30s and 40s. Wear the warmer layers, as high temperatures will also stay about fifteen degrees cooler than normal, only topping out in the 40s and 50s in northern NM. Wind remains an issue Wednesday, especially for firefighters battling the McBride, Hermit’s Peak and Big Hole fires. Winds will shift in from the west/northwest. The winds will be gusty at around 25-60 mph, with the highest winds along and east of the central mountain chain. High wind warnings will be in effect for the Sandia Mountains and central highlands, where 60 mph gusts are expected

[3] Big Hole Fire in Belen; 19 structures destroyed – The Big Hole Fire in Valencia County continues, burning 900 acres so far. Since April 11, when the blaze started, 19 structures have been destroyed. The cause of the fire is still unclear, winds are expected to make fighting the fire difficult.

[4] Albuquerque Police investigating Tuesday night officer involved shooting – Albuquerque Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. Police say around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, officers tracked a stolen vehicle to the Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. APD says when they attempted to take the suspect into custody there was a confrontation and at least one officer fired their weapon, hitting the suspect. The suspect is in the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

[5] New Mexico United partners with Sunport – New Mexico United and the Sunport are now partners. Travelers coming to the Sunport are going to be seeing a lot more of NM United. Around the Sunport, visitors and fans will start seeing videos, messages and projections all focused on the soccer team. NM United merchandise will also be sold at the Sunport. The immersive displays will be up until at least the end of the year.