KRQE Newsfeed: Mayoral race, Stadium bond, Cooler east, APS Board seats, Google Doodle

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Race for Albuquerque’s mayor takes center stage on Election Day The race for Albuquerque’s mayor will be in the spotlight Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller is facing off against Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and talk show host Eddy Aragon. The race is expected to be a tight one. Political experts say crime appears to be one of the main concerns from voters and that could give candidates the edge over their opponents. One of the candidates must get above the 50% threshold in order to secure the win.

[2] Expensive fight leads up to voters’ decision on stadium bond The very public fight over funding a massive stadium in Albuquerque will be in the hands of voters. New Mexico United is asking voters to say yes to a $50 million bond to cover the lion’s share of a multi-purpose soccer stadium. Two different groups have come out battling for and against the idea.

[3] Storm brings strong cold front, showers, and fog through mid-week The next storm is going to bring weather changes across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This morning, there is patchy fog in parts of eastern New Mexico, and some spotty sprinkles and flurries will be possible in northern New Mexico. A cold front is moving into the east this morning, which will keep skies mostly cloudy and foggy there today, with much chillier temperatures, especially near the eastern state line. Spotty showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands through the afternoon.

[4] 4 APS School Board positions open in Tuesday’s election For the first time, Albuquerque voters will be able to choose who they want to see on the APS School Board during a city election. There are four open seats on the School Board for districts 3,5,6, and 7. None of the incumbents are seeking re-election.

[5] Interactive Google Doodle created by Zuni Pueblo artist, UNM alum A New Mexico artist and UNM alum is getting international attention after her work was displayed on Google’s search engine page to honor Native American Heritage Month. Monday’s Google Doodle was created by Zuni Pueblo artist Mallery Quetawki and she chose to honor another Zuni artist, weaver, and potter, the late We:wa.