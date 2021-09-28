KRQE Newsfeed: Mayoral candidates, Cold case trial, More rain, Old Town school, M’tucci building

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] Forum held for Albuquerque mayoral candidates – Albuquerque’s crime problem is taking center stage in the race for mayor. Monday night’s forum at Highland High School was hosted by the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative. Three candidates on the ballot appeared, incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and radio talk show host Eddy Aragon. Many questions centered on issues facing communities of color, as well as other vulnerable groups like refugees and the homeless population.

[2] Man connected to at least 2 cold case murders to stay behind bars until trial – An Albuquerque man tied to two cold case murders will stay behind bars until his trial. Investigators say Paul Apodaca went to the UNM police station and confessed to killing 21-year-old Althea Oakley in 1988. Despite that confession, Apodaca pleaded not guilty to Oakley’s murder, and the case is now heading to trial. Police say Apodaca also admitted to killing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989, and his DNA connects him to a cold-case rape from the 90s. So far he is not facing charges in those cases. Apodaca will go to trial for the murder of Oakeley next September.

[3] Starting Tuesday with showers, more rain throughout day – Light, scattered showers are moving across New Mexico from west to east during the morning commute. These are not expected to dry out completely, and more storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, moving into the lower terrain to the east during the evening. A storm system is still crossing New Mexico on Tuesday, keeping the rain and storms around.

[4] Albuquerque’s San Felipe de Neri School celebrating 140 years – The San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town is celebrating 140 years of Catholic-based education. San Felipe opened as one of the first public schools in Albuquerque back in 1881. The school serves students from pre-k through eighth grade over the years, they still see many of them coming back, either to teach or enroll their own kids. The school will have an event on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary. It is closed to the public, but they also have a fundraising gala planned for February, those tickets will go on sale next week.

[5] M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic Albuquerque building – The old Kelly’s Brew Pub, originally the Jones Motor Building, is being completely revitalized. According to the online documents, the city’s landmark commission recently approved M’Tucci’s request to renovate five of the old service bays in the long garage behind the building. The Nob Hill M’Tucci’s will be called M’Tucci’s Bar Roma. In addition to a marketplace, it will include a restaurant. The patio is also being transformed into a parklet where people can sit outside.