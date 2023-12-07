Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] UNM Hospital over capacity, patients having to wait for beds – A surge of patients over the last two weeks has staff at UNM Hospital scrambling to find places to put people who need care. As of Wednesday, the hospital was at 124% capacity in the adult units. Staff say a big factor behind the surge is the time of year, with a rise in seasonal illness. The help handle patient numbers, the hospital is working with other hospitals in New Mexico to share the load.

[2] Officials propose violence intervention program expand to all ABQ high schools – A violence intervention program may soon come to Albuquerque Public Schools. VIP is the city’s school-based violence intervention program, aimed at preventing youth from getting involved with gun violence. At Wednesday’s APS board meeting, officials pushed the idea of expanding the program to all Albuquerque high schools. The city and APS will make a joint request at the upcoming legislative session for funding.

[3] Warm and relatively quiet day for most of New Mexico – Thursday morning is warmer in eastern New Mexico. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, central highlands and east plains will be under wind advisories all day. The rest of the state will stay much calmer. It will be a good day to get out and enjoy the temperatures in those calmer areas, which will be around ten to twenty degrees warmer than normal. Temperatures will be much colder by Saturday.

[4] MRGCD offers farmers more money to not grow crops – The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District is offering some farmers $700 for every acre they do not irrigate next year, nearly doubling last year’s offer. The program is voluntary for farmers from Cochiti to Socorro. MRGCD said they don’t believe the program will negatively impact the industry because it’s limited to 8,000 acres. The hope is the program can help send more water owed to Texas under the Rio Grande Compact. The Conservancy District says there are 12 farmers enrolled in the program for next growing season. Last year 100 farmers took part in the program.

[5] Proposal to name Florida Mountains as national monument faces backlash – A fight is brewing over the future of a mountain range in southwest New Mexico. Some advocates and elected leaders are pushing for the Florida Mountains, just southeast of Deming, to become a national monument. They say the designation could bring new trails, a visitor center and tourism dollars to Deming. Some residents are raising concerns, saying it could mean losing their licenses for cattle grazing and affect the local mining industry.