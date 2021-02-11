KRQE Newsfeed: Massive reopenings, Amber Alert, One more great day, School theft, Albuquerque concerts

Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] 4 counties move to green, Bernalillo Co. now in yellow Get ready for reopenings as New Mexico moved from all red to mostly yellow and green in about a month. That means COVID-19 test positivity rates are at 5% or lower. Bernalillo County is yellow, so restaurants can now allow indoor dining at 25% capacity and churches can now be a third full. For counties in the green, occupancy for most places is now up to 50%. However, bars and movie theaters will still be closed. New Mexicans can also travel out of state without having to quarantine when they return. The state’s top doctor says vaccines are playing a major role in the progress.

[2] APD: 2 missing Albuquerque children found, mother arrested We’re waiting on an update from police on the two Albuquerque brothers at the center of an Amber Alert. This comes after their mother sits in jail. Police tracked down Clorisa Covington and her three and six-year-old sons on Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department says Covington was not authorized when she took them from a dental appointment on Tuesday. Covington was dating Fabian Gonzales, the man connected to the death of Victoria Martens. Police say there is no indication Gonzales was involved. Covington is facing assault charges related to the abduction.

[3] Sunny and mild Thursday ahead of next storm Eastern New Mexico is waking up to more patchy dense fog, with freezing fog in the southeast plains. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Eddy and Lea counties. The rest of the state will wake up to sunshine, and the sunshine will be abundant all day. Today will be mild and less windy for most. The next storm system arrives tomorrow, bringing snow and mix to the northwest by the end of the morning commute.

[4] Thief takes off with valuable equipment from Springer Municipal Schools Springer Municipal School administrators say someone broke in and stole $15,000 of valuable equipment including their sound system and all of their spare Chromebooks and iPads. The break-in reportedly happened sometime after staff left on January 26. Now, the district is in a tight situation if a student’s Chromebook or iPad goes down. The students are moving to hybrid learning, but will still be learning from home for two days a week.

[5] Albuquerque concert venues prepare for reopening Some music acts are planning their return to the Duke City. Music fans have spotted rescheduled shows popping up on ticketing websites. KRQE News 13 took a look and found that on Live Nation, concerts at Isleta Amphitheater have been rescheduled starting in June. As of right now, concerts are not allowed in the state. The governor’s office has not said when that could happen either. Venues are offering refunds for canceled shows.