Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Farmington community in mourning after deadly shooting – At least four people are dead, including the suspect, and several others are injured following a shooting in Farmington Monday morning. Police said the suspect was shot and killed by officers on the scene. Farmington Police claimed an 18-year-old man was “actively firing” on people in the neighborhood. The suspect has yet to be identified. Police say at least three people were killed by the suspect before officers killed him. An officer from Farmington Police and another from State Police were among six wounded in the shooting, according to the department. Police have yet to identify any of the victims or their ages. Farmington Police Department is planning to hold another news conference about the shooting Tuesday afternoon, May 16, around 2 p.m.

[2] Man charged after Santa Fe officer-involved shooting – Santa Fe Police has identified the man at the center of an officer-involved shooting last week. Friday afternoon, SPFD responded to a home on Calle Ojo Feliz for reports of a man that shot off a gun. Police say 77-year-old John Eames, refused to put the gun down when approached by officers. At least one officer shot and hit Eames. Officials reported he is still in the hospital in critical condition. Eames is now facing charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

[3] More isolated showers and storms around New Mexico Tuesday – Showers and storms will pop up over the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms in the western mountains will stay over the high terrain, leaving the Four Corners drier than Monday. The Metro and Rio Grande Valley may see one or two isolated showers or weak storms during the evening. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon. We will see an uptick in moisture and therefore, storm coverage on Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain will arrive in northeast NM on Friday

[4] Sinkhole takes out sidewalk off of Los Lunas bridge – Crews are trying to assess the sinkhole which opened up on the approach to Main Street bridge in Los Lunas Saturday. NMDOT said they had to shut the water off to parts of Los Lunas for a few hours Sunday because of the infrastructure under the bridge which includes a sewer line. It has since been restored. Officials say crews drilled through the road at the center line to make sure no water had undermined the eastbound lanes, so they could keep at least one lane flowing in each direction. The $18 million bridge was just completed in 2021 and included portions of the sidewalk leading up to it.

[5] Four New Mexico breweries place in international beer competition – Four New Mexico breweries are getting international recognition. They also get to take awards home from a prestigious worldwide beer competition. Out of 10,213 beers from more than 2,376 breweries across the globe, Canteen Brewhouse was one of four New Mexico breweries to place in the international competition. The other winners include Ex Novo Brewing Company, Starr Brothers Brewing Company, and Quarter Celtic Brewpub.