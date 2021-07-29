KRQE Newsfeed: Mask requirements, Skate park shooting, Storms continue, Small business grants, Balloon exhibit

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APS Special Board of Education approves universal mask mandate – The Albuquerque Public School Board is revising its mask requirements for the upcoming school year. All students, staff and visitors will need to mask up regardless of their vaccination status. The school board felt it was safest to follow CDC guidelines with the Delta variant spreading and cases on the rise. Wednesday night the board voted 5-to-1 to require masks for everyone. APS says in the past month, all of the district’s positive cases they’ve seen have been through vaccinated individuals. Since some students are not old enough to get the vaccine, board members are concerned about potential exposure once school starts.

[2] Man suspected of shooting boy at Los Altos Skate Park released from jail – An upset Albuquerque mom is speaking out after the man accused of shooting her 7-year-old son in the face is not facing charges. Investigators say in July of 2020, Mario Garcia drove by Los Altos Skate Park and fired off several shots. One of the bullets hit a 7-year-old boy. Police tracked Garcia down that same evening at an apartment complex and found the gun and ammo used. The District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges after the court ruled the search of his apartment was unconstitutional. That means, the gun can not be used as evidence.

[3] Storms expected for central, western New Mexico Thursday – Several showers and thunderstorms have been moving across the Metro Thursday morning, headed west towards Mt. Taylor.

[4] City of Albuquerque offering another round of small business grants – Small businesses in Albuquerque will soon be getting a boost. Each There will be $7.5 million in federal funding available for them. Each business is eligible for up to $10,000. Grants are available for locally owned family businesses, artists, entertainment businesses and startups. There is an online application business owners can fill out. Paper applications are available to those without internet access.

[5] Albuquerque Balloon Museum opens new exhibit – The Albuquerque Balloon Museum is opening a new exhibit celebrating those who help balloons get off the ground. The All Black and White exhibit will include a handful of muralists including Carl Bautista. The exhibit will be open for a year.