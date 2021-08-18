KRQE Newsfeed: Mask requirement, School shooting suspect, Virtual learning, Man raises money for charity

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] New Mexicans react to mask, vaccination changes – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that starting Friday, August 20 every New Mexican regardless of their vaccination status will have to wear masks indoors in public. There is also a new vaccine requirement for people who work in certain places like nursing homes and hospitals. The governor says coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising and changes must be made to slow the spread. She also announced that those who work in hospitals, nursing homes and schools need to get vaccinated or get tested.

[2] School shooting suspect to stay in custody – The 13-year-old accused of gunning down a fellow student will stay locked up until trial. Juan Saucedo Jr. is charged with murder after he is accused of shooting 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washinton Middle School Friday, August 13. Detectives say Hargrove had confronted him about bullying another student. During Saucedo’s first appearance Tuesday, prosecutors said it would be dangerous to release him and the judge agreed.

[3] Showers and storms return Wednesday – Wednesday morning is dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures are cool in the low 50s in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

[4] Four Roswell schools now closed due to state Rapid Response List – Some Roswell schools will switch to virtual learning because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Four schools are closed in Roswell because of rising COVID-19 cases, those include Goddard High School, El Capitan Elementary, Valley View Elementary and Roswell High School. School officials say they knew it was coming but didn’t expect to hit this soon.

[5] Bearsun visits New Mexico on trek across US to raise money for charity – A man in a cartoon bear suit is making his way through New Mexico. California man Jessy Larios calls his alter ego Bearsun. He is walking from Los Angeles to New York to raise money for multiple charity groups.