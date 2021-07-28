KRQE Newsfeed: Mask recommendations, Sunny Wednesday morning, Parents in trouble again, Gas bills, New robot

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexicans respond to new CDC mask recommendations – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recommendation that people who are vaccinated and live in an area with a substantial increase in cases should wear masks indoors due to the Delta variant. As the variant continues to spread, medical experts say there is evidence that in some cases vaccinated people can transfer the variant to others. The CDC says the spread is deemed high in counties where the total number of new cases per100,000 people in the last seven days being 50 or higher. In New Mexico, that applies to 14 counties including Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties in the metro area.

[2] Albuquerque couple who left daughter in bathtub in trouble again – The Albuqueruqe parents who admitted to leaving their daughter in a bathtub before she died then burying her are in more trouble. Monique Romero and David Zuber are back behind bars. Both parents are awaiting trial for child abuse resulting in death. Zuber is also facing federal drug charges after he was arrested by the DEA for trying to sell 50 grams of meth. Romero is also accused of allegedly stabbing Zuber in the chest.

[3] Mostly sunny Wednesday morning – A few light spotty showers are ending during the morning commute in southern New Mexico and southwest Colorado. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and midday, with storms developing during the early to mid-afternoon in the mountains and the southeast plains.

[4] New Mexico Gas Company to resume normal billing practices in August – About 34,000 customers are behind on their gas bills and are at risk of having it shut off in a few weeks. The New Mexico Gas Company says they are resuming disconnections on August 12. The company is urging people to sign up for help saying there is more than a million dollars in assistance available. PNM is also resuming disconnections on August 12.

[5] LANL debuts new hazmat robot – Los Alamos National Laboratory is using a new robot to help handle dangerous situations. The team can manipulate the robot to open doors, then carefully handle dangerous materials. The crews control it safely in a truck. Authorities say the robot keeps the hazmat team from having to go near dangerous chemicals and radiological waste.