Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the mask mandate Thursday. However, a mask will still be required in places like hospitals, and nursing homes. School districts will have the final say if they will continue requiring masks indoors. Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Los Lunas Public Schools will no longer require masks.

[2] Legislative session ends in filibuster, several key items pass – New Mexico’s 2022 legislative session has come to a close. In addition to a massive $8.5 billion budget, lawmakers passed a major tax package repealing taxes on social security income and lowering the state’s sales tax. Lawmakers also approved a sweeping crime bill addressing many of the governor’s priorities for the session, including stiffer penalties for gun crimes and providing more money to retain law enforcement officers.

[3] Cold, clear start to our Friday – The state is waking up to clear skies and very cold temperatures statewide. We’re getting started with temperatures in the middle 20s across central New Mexico and single digits in the northern mountains. However, we’ll rebound quite nicely, later on, this afternoon as temps climb closer to average. This means we’ll be back in the lower 50s for the Albuquerque metro area and 60s east of the mountains.

[4] Masks off, vaccination checks remain at the Pit – The University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says fans will still need to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. Nunez says he knows some fans preferred the mask requirement but he hopes the change will ultimately be positive.

[5] Meow Wolf developing new multimedia project – Meow Wolf is planning their next new experience called Meow Wolf Stream. Details are limited right now but the art collective describes it as a narrative-based multimedia piece. The new experience is already in the works in Santa Fe. The production is employing 55 crew members and 10 actors all from New Mexico.