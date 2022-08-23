Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found – APD is no longer looking for the man they believe actually strangled Victoria Martens and they are now considering the case closed. There are three people behind bars connected to the death of Victoria Martens, but none of them are actually facing charges for killing her. In 2018 the district attorney announced they found unknown male DNA of Victoria’s body. Prosecutors believe, and later argued in court, that man was her killer. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock says they have run out of ways to test the small amount of unknown male DNA that they do have. Hartsock believes someday they’ll get a DNA match,

[2] Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges – Muhammed Syed, The man accused in deaths of Muslim men in Albuquerque is now charged for the murder of a third man, Naeem Hussain. Prosecutors say newly obtained cell phone evidence helped prosecutors file charges related to Hussain’s murder. APD says Naeem Hussain was shot and killed in a parking lot near San Mateo and Copper. From that parking lot, police were able to obtain surveillance video of a gray Volkswagen sedan fleeing the shooting scene. That video would later be instrumental in helping police identify Syed, who owned the car. Syed has still not been charged in the first of the four connected murder cases. A 62-year-old shop owner, Mohammed Zahir Ahmadi.

[3] Some drier areas Tuesday, but flood threat continues – Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners are going to be drier today. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, creating another flooding threat, especially around the burn scars, rivers and streams and flood prone spots. The Pecos River is under a flood warning again today, as water levels are expected to rise. Water levels will also be high in northern Eddy County.

[4] $3M in education funds spread across New Mexico communities – Millions of dollars is coming to colleges across the state. The $3 million was selected to focus on teacher preparation, early childhood education, health, student wellbeing, faculty retention, and sciences. The money will go to various projects including a bilingual and multicultural institute at New Mexico Highlands University, a food hub at San Juan College and cancer research and the University of New Mexico. The money can also be used to help keep or hire faculty chairs, lecturers, researchers, and graduate assistant positions

[5] Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink – The latest season of “Stranger Things” is helping one Albuquerque business draw in new customers. Fans of the hit Netflix series are flocking to “Roller Skate City” which has rebranded as “Skate-O-Mania.” The rink still looks exactly like it did in the show because the production crew left all its props. It’s helped a business that struggled during COVID. Before the pandemic, Skate-O-Mania would see anywhere from 200 to 300 people on a busy night. They say they are starting to see those numbers again.