KRQE Newsfeed: Marijuana legalized, Grieving father, Warming up, New phase, Ticket sale changes

[1] Recreational marijuana bill heads to governor’s desk for final approval A bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico is heading to the governor’s desk. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling it a significant victory for the state tweeting out that she is ready to sign the bill. The bill would legalize adult-use cannabis for people 21-years and older and there will be limits on how much a person can buy and possess. It would also be regulated by the government with a maximum 20% tax. Once the governor signs the bill it will go into effect in April of 2022.

[2] Father says his daughter was victim in fatal I-25 crash, hosts candlelight vigil A grieving father is making sure the world remembers his seven-year-old daughter who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. Joseph Moya says his daughter Amariah was in the car that crashed early Tuesday morning on I-25 near the Big I. Police say the driver was speeding when the car went airborne and crashed into a concrete barrier. Amariah and a boy who was not even a year old died in the crash.

[3] Temperatures begin to warm Thursday as clouds move in It is another chilly morning, with teens, 20s, and 30s across the entire state. Temperatures will stay cool through the morning, eventually warming back into the 50s, 60s, and 70s during the afternoon and evening. More clouds are in the forecast as high-level moisture draws north from the Pacific. Clouds will spread from south to north across the state during the day, but all will stay dry. Winds will be a bit breezy in eastern New Mexico, out of the south up to around 25 mph.

[4] All New Mexicans 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5 Starting on Monday all New Mexicans over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The state says this is partly because they can no longer fill appointments with just people in Phase 1, especially in rural areas. They hope this encourages younger people to sign up.

[5] New Mexico United to sell tickets in different waves You’ll soon be able to purchase tickets for New Mexico United’s home opener. Tickets will be released in three waves. The first wave is for people who donated their 2020 season tickets to Somos Unidos while the second wave is for those who rolled their season tickets from 2020 to 2022. The final wave is for the general public.