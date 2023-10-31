Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man sentenced for killing his five-year-old stepdaughter in 2019 – Malcom Torres, convicted of killing his five-year-old stepdaughter, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. The body of Renezmae Calzada was found in the Rio Grande on the Santa Clara Pueblo three days after she was reported missing in September 2019. According to prosecutors, Renezmae had bruises on the back of her head, a broken wrist, and had suffered blunt force trauma. In April, Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, claiming he beat her, but saying he was heavily intoxicated and did not remember committing the crimes.

[2] Albuquerque Police unveil new strategy to investigate fatal crashes – APD announced a new team dedicated to fatal crashes. Police said the team is made up of civilian and sworn investigators who conduct investigations, freeing up other officers. Their job is to assists officers at crash scenes by taking the lead on time-consuming crash reconstructions. The goal is to get officers spending less time on scenes, and more time taking different calls. APD said they’ve issued more than 17,000 citations between June and October. That’s nearly double the number issued over that same time span last year.

[3] Chilly Halloween, warmer late-week around New Mexico – Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunset is at 6:13 PM, and temperatures will still be at their highest during the early evening, but temperatures will quickly drop off after sunset. Be sure to bundle up under and over the costumes today. Skies will be sunny statewide, and winds light. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week, finally reaching near-normal temperatures on Thursday and above average temperatures will return this weekend.

[4] Attendance at 2023 Balloon Fiesta reach record high – Attendance at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta reached a record high and surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the official numbers released on Monday. This year 546 hot air balloons filled the sky, including 107 special shapes and 629 pilots flew at Balloon Fiesta. More than 968,500 attended in total, setting an all-time record.

[5] Annual Trick-or-Treat event held at Coronado Mall – Coronado Mall is offering families a chance to go trick-or-treating for a good cause with the annual trick-or-treat so others may eat, benefitting Joy Junction. Anyone planning to show up is asked to bring canned food donations with current expiration dates. The event is scheduled for 6 – 8 p.m.