Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Calf Canyon Fire combines with Hermits Peak Fire – Winds and dry conditions have merged the Hermits Peak Fire and Calf Canyon Fires in northern New Mexico. With things calming Sunday fire officials say they are now making progress. The fire has burned more than 54,000 acres and is currently 12% contained. There are only two routes out of town for residents in Mora right now. Crews are working to maintain fire lines and keep those roads open. Representatives for that area of Mora are urging people to get out.

[2] Two found passed out in stolen car, flee from BCSO – Friday afternoon, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about two men passed out in a car in a north valley neighborhood. Deputies confirmed the car was stolen and when police responded, the two men in the car – Antonio Barrera and Michael Gurule – took off. Air support was able to help deputies following the car. Barrera and Gurule dumped the car at the Presbyterian parking structure and ran off. Deputies and the K9 Unit were able to arrest the two.

[3] Lighter winds and morning snow – An upper level disturbance is passing through Colorado Monday morning, and a backdoor cold front is moving through eastern New Mexico. This has led to snow development near Raton Pass, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Raton Pass is snow packed and slick. There may be some light flurries in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the increased moisture will help lower the fire danger. The snow will end by around 9 AM, and it should melt by the afternoon as skies clear. Winds are breezy in eastern NM Monday morning but will lighten. Winds will only be around 5-15 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to 20-25 mph in the mountains. Fire danger will stay lower the next couple days due to the lighter winds and an increase in humidity.

[4] Air Quality Alert issued for most of northern and central New Mexico – Wildfires around New Mexico are leading to an air quality alert for a large portion of the northern and central part of the state. The state’s Department of Health and Environment Department issued the alert as winds shift smoke from wildfires burning in northern New Mexico. South Bernalillo County and Albuquerque also issued a smoke alert through noon Monday. Anyone over 65, or with respiratory illness, along with children and pregnant women are asked to stay indoors.

[5] City celebrates new mural at skatepark in southwest Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s skaters now have a new mural at Alamosa Skate Park. The mural named ‘Landback’ was made to educate and bring awareness to indigenous issues that are commonly undermined and misrepresented in society. It features illusive, geometric shapes, and vibrant colors. The mural’s creator Joeseph Arnoux says this is a great way to get the youth involved. Arnoux is one of three people in the Albuquerque’s ‘Citymaker’ program.