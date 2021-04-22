KRQE Newsfeed: Making changes, Red flag laws, Wind gusts, Pollination project, Bilingual coding

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] State looking to revise COVID-19 county map framework New Mexico’s Dr. David Scrase says they’re trying to test out a new method for the Red to Turquoise Framework which would benefit counties like Bernalillo. Dr. Scrase says if they factor in vaccination rates for each county, it could help bigger counties move into the Green and Turquoise levels. The state hopes to finalize the Red to Green Framework in two weeks. Data released on Wednesday shows nine counties regressing back into Yellow and Colfax County going from Turquoise all the way back to Red.

[2] New Mexico red-flag law rarely used, some lawmakers look to amend The recent mass shooting in Indianapolis is putting a spotlight on red-flag laws. New records show New Mexico’s law is rarely used. The law is designed to protect the public by allowing the seizure of guns from a “dangerous” person. New Mexico’s version of the law went into effect in May of 2020. Records show only three cases ended with orders to take firearms away for a year. In one case, it got lifted before the year was up. Representatives who supported the bill say they want to add law enforcement to the list of people who can report an individual deemed at-risk.

[3] Warmer Thursday morning as winds ramp up during afternoon This morning is quiet and a little warmer across the state. A warm front will heat the east plains today, with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s. Behind the front will come strong winds and very dry air. Winds will be gusty during the afternoon and evening for much of the state, coming in from the west up to 30-40 mph.

[4] Albuquerque mother, daughter team working to build a pollinator corridor An Albuquerque mother and daughter are coming up with a way to help bee colonies thrive. With bees losing places to go, Terry Dettweiler and her daughter are handing out pollinator-friendly herbs, shrubs, and flowers to neighbors. The project will be split into two parts, one in the spring and one in the fall. So far, they’ve been able to get enough plants for anyone who wants one. They will start handing out plants in a few weeks.

[5] UNM researchers to create bilingual computer programming curriculum UNM researchers are working to help middle schoolers in Albuquerque learn more about computer programming. The class would be offered as a bilingual course. The researchers were awarded a five-year grant to develop and test the program in a few different schools. They say mid-school is usually the time students make decisions about their future and it’s a priority to include underrepresented groups in the STEM field.