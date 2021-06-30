KRQE Newsfeed: Major flooding, Rain moves north, Forged signatures, Illegal dumping, Park renovation

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Evacuations complete after flooding in Eddy County Major flooding in southeastern New Mexico forced dozens to flee their homes. Most of those residents in Eddy County are still out of their homes after floodwaters quickly rose. Officials are keeping an eye on bridges that could be swallowed up by overflowing waters. A view from above shows how bad the flooding got in Carlsbad, at times completely covering up major streets. About 30 people in the Standpipe area and another neighborhood near the Bataan Recreation area have been evacuated. Eddy County says United Way is helping people who had to evacuate.

[2] Rain lets up in Eddy County as showers move north A Flood Warning continues for Eddy County this morning after 1 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area yesterday. Rain has ended there for the morning, which will help the water start to subside. The Metro, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado are dry this morning, but more heavy rain is moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley, eastern NM, around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the northeast highlands.

[3] Manny Gonzales’ mayoral campaign accused of forging signatures Mayor Tim Keller’s campaign is accusing Sheriff Manny Gonzales’ campaign of felony fraud. An attorney for Keller’s campaign filed a complaint with the city clerk’s office, submitting 24 instances where they say signatures on receipts for qualifying contributions to the Gonzales campaign were forged. The city clerk says it’s referred the complaint to the Board of Ethics which will set a hearing date within 30 days. The Keller campaign attorney says the board can hold a vote to recommend Gonzales’ funding be revoked. Gonzales’ team says in part it appears to be an innocent administration mistake by volunteers.

[4] Bernalillo school computers found dumped The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department is now looking into a pile of school computers found dumped on a trail. A family was walking on a trail east of Tramway and I-40 on Sunday morning when they discovered dozens of the Bernalillo Public Schools computers stacked up. There’s no word on who dumped them, but the family is concerned it was the school district. KRQE News 13 has tried to reach out to Bernalillo Public Schools but has not heard anything back.

[5] Upgrades coming to South Valley softball fields A park in the South Valley is now set for a renovation starting in August. The first phase of construction at Tom Tenorio Park is scheduled to begin by the end of August. The planned upgrades will address neighbor concerns and also allow for bigger tournaments. The next phase includes an artificial turf field, a new parking lot, and an improved irrigation system. The entire revamp will cost between $8 million and $9 million.