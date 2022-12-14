Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion – A Rio Rancho community is on edge after a loud explosion ricked the neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows a person approaching one resident’s mailbox. Then, an explosion can be seen and a car drives away. There is no word on what might have caused the explosion. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

[2] Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb – The city landmarks commission will soon be evaluating an application to protect a historic African American community in Albuquerque. The East End Addition on Virginia St. between Lomas and I-40, just off Wyoming, was originally developed in the early 50’s. The original developer, Virginia Balloo put in 22 houses. Now, there are only ten houses left and advocates worry without protections, this piece of Albuquerque history could be lost.

[3] Storm clears out, but temperatures stay cold – Highs will reach 30s, 40s and 50s Wednesday. Winds will be breezy, at 15-25 mph from the northwest. The central highlands are under a wind advisory, where gusts up to 50 mph are expected through the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny.

[4] DOT asks for additional $889 million on budget – The state Department of Transportation is waiting for approval for a budget boost. Tuesday, the DOT asked for a one-time $889 million appropriation. Some of the extra money would pay for the acquisition of right of way, planning, design and construction also to match federal funds for a number of road projects. Legislative Finance Committee members brought up specific projects they say are necessary for their own districts. The legislative session kicks off next month.

[5] Raton man celebrating 50 years at local library – The city of Raton is honoring a man after his 50 years of service at the public library. Frankie Mahannah started at the library in 1971, when he graduated high school. Throughout the years, he has met many people, but says being able to help out a little girl who was disabled stands out to him. Mahannah says he has no plans to retire anytime soon.