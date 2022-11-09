Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race over Republican Mark Ronchetti. Early polls were saying the race was going to be close, but on election night Lujan Grisham pulled ahead with 52% of the vote and Ronchetti with 46%.

[2] Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for CD2 seat – The race for Congressional District Two seat, covering southern and southeastern New Mexico, has been close. Incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell is fighting to keep her seat against Democrat Gabe Vasquez. Wednesday morning numbers show the vote split 50-50 with Vasquez holding a lead of just over 1,000 votes. If the final results are within a quarter of a percentage point, an automatic recount would be triggered.

[3] Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday – High winds, wind advisories and high winds warnings going into effect today. Rain and snow will arrive in the Four Corners by late afternoon and early evening. This will spread eastward throughout the Four Corners through tonight, ending by tomorrow morning. The San Juan and Chuska mountains will receive the most snow, with 1-4″ possible. The Gallup to Chama area will receive 1-2″ and lesser amounts are expected around the Jemez to Grants. The Metro and rest of the state will stay dry.

[4] Raul Torrez wins attorney general race – Current Bernalillo County District Attorney, Democrat Raul Torrez will cruise to a victory over Gallup Attorney, Republican Jeremy Gay. Torrez broke out ahead of Gay by 10% of the votes and winning with 55%.

[5] Netflix thinking of adding live sports – A report by “The Wall Street Journal” says Netflix is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues. The report also says Netflix is discussing bidding for events including cycling competitions. The data says Netflix executives have considered buying lower-profile leagues to avoid the mounting costs of bidding for sports rights.