Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Lordsburg mayor sentenced after breaking probation conditions – Lordsburg mayor Glenda Greene is in trouble violating her parole after a DWI arrest in 2021. Greene pleaded guilty to drunk driving after being pulled over near her home. During that stop she reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .15. She was sentenced to 364 days of probation and part of the sentence required her to have an ignition interlock for a year. In June of this year, a Silver City police officer clocked Greene going 48 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer noticed her driver’s license required an interlock ignition device. When she admitted to not having one, a family member picked her up and she was charged with driving while her license was revoked. She still pled guilty to driving while her license was revoked and speeding. On September 14, Mayor Greene received a deferred sentence of 90 days of unsupervised probation and will need to pay $142 in court costs.

[2] Manhunt continues for suspect in Ruidoso kidnapping – The manhunt continues in Ruidoso for the suspect believed to have kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from her home Wednesday morning. Police say the man forced her into her own car at knifepoint and made her drive him south toward U.S. Highway 70. Police say the woman intentionally crashed the vehicle to get peoples attention and get help. Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

[3] Mostly dry and hot weekend – New Mexico will be mostly sunny and dry all day. Temperatures will climb a couple more degrees, with most highs in the 80s and 90s. This weekend will be dry and hotter on Saturday. By Sunday, some moisture will arrive in western NM, bringing a chance for spot showers in the high terrain, but the rest of the state will stay dry, sunny and hot. Next week will bring better chances for rain across central and western NM.

[4] DOJ loosens grip on Albuquerque Police Department following report – APD has been subject to a DOJ settlement for years over its use of force practices. Now, in what is a major milestone, the DOJ has agreed to suspend several paragraphs of the court-approved agreement. This comes after the DOJ found the department has sustained compliance in several areas including training, the creation of a task force to investigate shootings, and recruitment and hiring. APD will keep reporting on compliance every six months.

[5] Balloon Museum unveils new Looney Tunes exhibit – A new exhibit is set to open Friday at the Balloon Museum. The exhibit celebrates the art of Looney Toons with a dozen original Warner Brothers images by artist Chuck Jones. It also shows visitors how Looney Toons has been intertwined with Balloon Fiesta throughout the event’s history. Some of that history includes the very first posters from 1972 featuring Wile E. Coyote and the roadrunner. The exhibit is scheduled to run for the next year.