Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Three people dead in North Valley neighborhood – Three people died Thursday in Albuquerque’s North Valley. APD says police received reports around 8 a.m. of an person lying in the street with stab wounds. Rescue personnel later arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. A trail of blood from where the man was found led to a house where police found two adults dead from gunshot wounds.

[2] New Mexico lawmakers push for front license plates again – Lawmakers are once again trying to require drivers in New Mexico to have front-end license plates. House Bill 56 requires all motor vehicles to have two license plates and two registration stickers. There are a few exceptions to this in the bill, including state vehicles. The bill also imposes a two-dollar annual registration fee for vehicles with a front plate starting in 2024. If passed, people would have to have both plates on all vehicles by 2027.

[3] Warmer temperatures and a brief break from the winds – New Mexico will see warmer and calmer weather today. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 70s. Winds will be lighter, with gusts up to 30 mph in the east plains, but only around 10 to 20 mph for the rest of the state. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Saturday will be cloudier for all, with warmer temperatures and mostly light winds. The next storm will arrive on Sunday, bringing high winds, rain and snow across central, western and northern New Mexico.

[4] Senate committee votes in favor of ‘Football Monday’ holiday – Thursday, February 23, legislators in the Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee voted in favor of making the so-called ‘Football Monday’ (the day after the Super Bowl) a public holiday. Despite the support in the committee meeting, the bill has a long way to go before it becomes law. Next, the bill will likely head to the Senate Finance Committee.

[5] Los Alamos Lab makes breakthrough in color theory – Researchers at Los Alamos National Lab were studying color and how to improve color maps to make them easier to understand when they found a flaw in a mathematical model. The researchers say they have corrected a 100-year-old mathematical error. The model they were looking at is used for color accuracy and vibrancy in things like computer screens, televisions, and paints. Researchers at the lab believe the model is flawed because it overestimates how the human eye sees the differences in colors. They are still investigating what this means for our perception of color and what changes could be implemented with this discovery.