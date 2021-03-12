KRQE Newsfeed: Looking back, New qualifications, Incoming winter storm, Marijuana bill, Fiery expansion

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] “Early on, we felt panic because there were a lot of things we didn’t know”: COVID-19 one year later Health officials are taking a look at how far New Mexico has come one year after the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. State leaders took a moment to remember the nearly 3,900 New Mexicans who have died from COVID-19. They also looked back at this time last year, explaining if New Mexico did nothing to stop the spread there could’ve been between 80 to 90% population infection and 1,500 deaths. New Mexico is now reporting the lowest seven-day average of cases in six months. Dr. Scrase would not say if another shutdown is out of the question but did say the state is in a good spot.

[2] Residents 60 and older with severe chronic conditions to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines The state is giving priority to one group in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. People with severe health conditions continue to be eligible for vaccines in New Mexico. However, those aged 60 and older who have one of the qualifying conditions are eligible.

[3] Another windy day as storm moves into New Mexico this weekend We are starting the day with cold temperatures in western New Mexico, but it is warmer everywhere else, with temperatures starting in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Cloud cover has moved in over the state, especially east, and there are some light rain showers in Eddy, Chaves, and Lea counties. With moisture in place, some spotty rain showers will be possible throughout the day across eastern New Mexico. The rest of the state will be dry with high fire danger. Temperatures will be mild and winds gusty during the afternoon.

[4] House speaker ‘cautiously optimistic’ legal cannabis bill will pass New Mexico lawmakers say they remain “cautiously optimistic” recreational cannabis will pass this session. House Bill 12 would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Speaker Brian Egolf says lawmakers are making it a priority to see the legislation through this year. The bill is headed to the Senate Judiciary Committee where the bill stalled last year.

[5] Bueno Foods works to boost New Mexico chile sales out of state Local green chile producer Bueno Foods is planning to expand. The company is funding its own $10 million project for a new freezer warehouse. They’re also asking the Albuquerque Development Commission to help them land a half-million-dollar LEDA grant. Bueno Foods says the expansion could be finished by next year and would add 49 new jobs.