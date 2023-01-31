Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] State senator targets lawmakers to lobbyists ‘revolving door’ with new bill – One lawmaker is trying to put a stop to what he calls the ‘revolving door’ between lawmakers and lobbyists. Senate Bill 34 is looking to create a two-year ‘cooling off period’ for lawmakers; meaning, once they finish their term, they have to wait two years before they can become a lobbyist and accept money as a lobbyist. The Senate Rules Committee passed the bill, but not before making some changes, including widening the scope of who is subject to it and adding statewide office holders and governor appointees. The bill now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

[2] Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant a week. Albuquerque Police believe the teams can collectively serve well over 800 warrants in the first year.

[3] Another foggy morning and chilly day in eastern New Mexico – It is another foggy morning in eastern New Mexico, with freezing fog just east of the central mountain chain. A freezing fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Temperatures will stay chilly all day in eastern New Mexico, thanks to the lingering fog, cloudier skies and cold front. The Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with slightly cooler temperatures than Monday. There is a chance for spotty snow showers in the Four Corners area today.

[4] St. Pius X High School now allowing 8th grade enrollment – A prestigious college preparatory school in Albuquerque now wants to let younger students learn from them. St. Pius X High School will now open its doors to 8th-grade students. The school said though they expect to take some students from existing Catholic schools, they hope in the long run to grow the overall number of students at Catholic schools in the metro.

[5] Corrales brewery’s second location to transform downtown Albuquerque building – A popular brewery plans on opening a second location by revitalizing a downtown Albuquerque building. The old Firestone building at the corner of 7th St. and Central will be home to Ex Novo Brewing. A place once known as a hot spot for classic cars during cruise nights along Route 66 will transform into a large taproom, restaurant, and beer garden.