Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] What happened to Albuquerque’s Safe Outdoor Spaces? -Safe Outdoor Spaces, the city-sanctioned homeless camps were meant to be a solution to the city’s homeless problem. More than a year later, those Safe Outdoor Spaces are hard to find. Right now, the only two approved sanctioned homeless camps are the West Side Emergency Housing Shelter and the Albuquerque Opportunity Center. According to the SOS map, while two applications for Safe Outdoor Spaces were withdrawn, five locations were denied. Three of them were for incomplete applications, and the other two did not meet specific standards. The city says they are still accepting applications.

[2] One person dead following shooting in Downtown Albuquerque – APD is investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Tuesday near Lead Ave. and 6th St. around 12 p.m. APD said they are searching for a car involved in the shooting, claiming it was a road rage incident. They believe the driver of a silver car was shot and rolled into the sign of a nearby apartment complex. The victim was taken to the hospital and died there. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

[3] Hotter and drier across New Mexico – Wednesday is going to be a very quiet day. Sunday will bring our next chance for storms. Temperatures will climb from Tuesday, and even hotter temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over New Mexico. High temperatures will be near record and record-hot the next few days across the state.

[4] Campsites expect busy Labor Day Weekend as fire restrictions are lifted – Last year, as fires ravaged much of Northern New Mexico, families were forced to stay away from campsites. This year, with most fire restrictions lifted, the Forest Service is expecting a busy Labor Day Weekend. Officials say visitors should make sure to check for any closures or restrictions that might still be in place at some sites.

[5] Rio Rancho man raising money for children’s cancer research by cycling – Gabe Pacheco is getting ready for his eighth bike ride in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Pacheco plans to ride 450-miles for the challenge in the month of September. Riders who take part in the month long challenge will log their miles through the Great Cycle Challenge App. Pacheco says he’ll be doing his ride from the Alameda-Rio Grande Open Space to the ABQ BioPark Zoo four times a day.