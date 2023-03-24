Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man sentenced for killing teen at Albuquerque homecoming party – Izaiah Garcia, the man behind a deadly shooting at a homecoming party in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. In 2021, Garcia was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing 17-year-old Sean Markey outside a home near Eubank and Montgomery in 2019. Garcia is also set to stand trial in September for a separate shooting that left 21-year-old Cayla Campos dead. Investigators say she and her boyfriend were playing Pokémon Go at the park on a Friday night when Garcia shot Campos.

[2] Businesses boom as the one-year anniversary of recreational cannabis approaches – It has been one year since recreational cannabis came to New Mexico, and sales are booming. With the anniversary right around the corner, on Apr. 1, cannabis manufacturers are gearing up for what they hope will be record-breaking sales. The demand for cannabis products has attracted more companies and dispensaries to set up shop. Recreational sales in New Mexico passed $6 million within the first week of legalization. Sales since day one have reached $268 million. According to the regulation and licensing department for the state, 626 retailer licenses have been approved, along with 499 manufacturer licenses.

[3] Another storm brings rain, snow and wind Friday – Another storm will bring scattered rain and mountain snow Friday. Most of the precipitation will arrive by late morning, continue through the evening and end overnight. The northern and western high terrain will see snow accumulation through tonight, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Temperatures will stay chilly today, thanks to a cold front that moved through as of Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the west, gusting up to around 25 mph in the Metro, daily through the weekend.

[4] Dozens of projects around Bernalillo County in line to get state funding – The deadline for the governor to decide which projects get funded in this year’s Capital Outlay Bill is just two weeks away. There are around 60 projects that are in line for state money, and some of the biggest projects are for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO is asking for about $3 million dollars. These funds include the purchase of a new helicopter. They are also trying to get money to help support the air unit, as well as get reality-based training simulators for deputies and to buy a shot-spotter system. There’s also money to help with more than a dozen road projects including work on Isleta and on east Central.

[5] Vehicle stolen from Albuquerque mom who’s out of state to get treatment for baby – Thieves targeted an Albuquerque mother already facing the toughest time of her life. She was in Colorado to care for her baby with a critical condition when her vehicle was stolen. Debra Griego said her baby, Crystal, was born with multiple heart defects. Griego explained several items inside her car can’t be replaced, including Crystal’s handmade teddy bears, medicine, and even her grandfather’s ashes. She said losing her car was heartbreaking, and she’s hoping someone will find it.