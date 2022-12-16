Friday Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.

[2] Albuquerque Police Department sees 82% increase in written citations – Albuquerque police have been cracking down on traffic violations this year, leading to an 82% increase in overall traffic tickets. The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit has written more than 34,000 citations. That’s compared to last year when the department issued about 18,000 citations. There’s also a road rage portal where people can send pictures, videos, and information on aggressive driving.

[3] Colder Friday, frigid by Saturday morning – Friday morning is very cold across the state. Temperatures start in the single digits and teens in northern New Mexico and twenties and low thirties in southern New Mexico. Friday will stay colder because a cold front is pushing through the state. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny, but the winds will be breezy. Gusts up to around 25 mph will develop this afternoon in the Four Corners and central New Mexico, including Albuquerque and the central highlands.

[4] Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023 – Mayor Tim Keller believes the city of Albuquerque will start seeing a difference in the homeless situation next year. The mayor says the Gateway Center will open this spring, and by this time next year, the city should have 1,000 people receiving shelter and treatment there. The mayor says another goal is to increase housing.

[5] Albuquerque Toys for Tots needs thousands of more toys to meet goal – With Christmas just around the corner, Toys For Tots is still accepting donations to make sure kids have a good Christmas. Organizers say they only have about 75% of the gifts during the holiday season. People can pick out a toy for a kid or make a donation.