Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Voters to decide on biggest bond yet for libraries – Election Day is inching closer. On the ballot, the State is asking voters to approve its biggest bond for libraries. If voters say yes to GO Bond 2, it would give higher education libraries, public school libraries, and public libraries $6 million each. One million dollars would go to tribal libraries. They would be able to use the money for anything from books to computers to electronic research equipment.

[2] New Mexican living in South Korea speaks out about Seoul Halloween stampede – One New Mexican living in Seoul, South Korea says the city now feels eerily quiet after a massing stampede killed over 100 people. Kiana Gerhart had plans to go to the Halloween celebration on Saturday, but when the time came she did not feel like going; and she says that decision may have saved her life. Saturday, an estimated 100,000 people attended a Halloween celebration in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area in Seoul, South Korea. Things broke into chaos as visitors walked into a narrow alleyway causing people to fall onto each other. More than 150 people died and many others are injured after being crushed.

[3] Quiet weather ahead of late week storm – Temperatures will be near normal, climbing into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light. For trick-or-treaters, wear the layers under the costumes. Temps will become chilly after the sun sets at 6:13 PM. The weather will stay quiet Tuesday. Winds will pick up Wednesday, ahead of the next storm. The storm will cross the state on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, snow, strong winds and colder temperatures.

[4] Halloween and Christmas display kicks off donation drive – One man in Albuquerque is using his love for the holidays to help collect items for people in need, starting with a haunted house open for all. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for years. Around nine years ago, Jared Trujillo started the tradition at his home. The experience is free of charge, mostly. All Trujillo asks is that guests bring in non-perishable food items. Over the last two years, they’ve been able to collect close to 4,000 pounds of food starting in October for Halloween and then donations continue as the decor switches for Christmas.

[5] Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery – The Historic Fairview Cemetery offered a unique way to learn about the history of New Mexico Sunday. Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery. Officials said during the Victorian Era, people would often visit cemeteries to see their loved ones and have a picnic while visiting. Not only did the event teach New Mexico history through a scavenger hunt, but it is also a way to encourage people to volunteer to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Historic Fairview Cemetery is holding another event next Saturday, which will be a clean-up event.