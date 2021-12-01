KRQE Newsfeed: Leon Martin, New requirements, Warm Wednesday, COVID-19 update, Tumbleweed snowman

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Isleta Police officer accused of raping woman he arrested for DWI A New Mexico police officer is accused of raping a drunk driving suspect while taking her to jail. The alleged victim says she felt she had no choice, fearing he would add charges or worse. The woman reported the assault last week at the hospital, saying she was arrested for DWI on the Isleta Pueblo by 22-year-old Leon Martin. On the way to jail, she says Martin pulled his patrol car over into a dark area and that’s where the assault happened. Martin said the woman initiated the encounter and that he had a lapse in judgment. The governor of Isleta Pueblo says Martin is no longer employed with Isleta Police.

[2] Will you need to be vaccinated to watch Lobo games at The Pit? Fans looking to attend Lobo games at the Pit could face new COVID requirements moving forward. Currently, there is only a mask mandate for games at the Pit. On Tuesday, UNM Regent Robert Schwartz suggested a vaccine requirement or negative COVID test for fans who watch games at the Pit. UNM President Garnett Stokes says they’ve been trying to leave the policy up to individual venues to avoid the appearance of playing politics. No decisions have been made.

[3] Warm and dry to start December The weather is quiet and cool this morning. Wear the layers, as it’s going to be another very mild afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, 60s, and 70s today, unseasonably warm by around 10 to 15 degrees.

[4] UNMH, Presbyterian hospitals continue climbing above 120%, 140% patient capacity COVID cases in New Mexico are expected to get worse before they get better. UNM Hospital and Presbyterian are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Presbyterian is treating about 220 COVID-19 patients in their Albuquerque hospital with most of the patients being unvaccinated. They expect the holidays to drive those numbers even higher. UNMH and Presbyterian are both in crisis standards of care.

[5] Tumbleweed snowman ushers in the holiday season A friendly familiar face will greet some Albuquerque drivers as this year’s Tumbleweed Snowman makes his appearance. He is 12 feet tall and six feet wide and as always, is made from recycled materials and tumbleweeds from local arroyos. The local Flood Control Authority AMAFCA says it was a little difficult finding enough tumbleweeds because of the drought so the snowman does look a little thinner this year. This is the 26th year the snowman will delight drivers as they head toward the Big-I.