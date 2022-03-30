Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man involved in police shootout charged with murder of security guard – A man with a lengthy criminal history is now accused in the murder of a hotel security guard. Albuquerque Police officers were called to a shooting at the Ambassador Inn on Candelaria and I-25 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say hotel security guard Daniel Mora died on scene. While searching the area they say 44-year-old Donovan Bookout carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a short chase. During the chase officers say Bookout flashed a gun and officers fired their weapons. Bookout was not hit and was taken into custody. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1996 that includes aggravated assault, shooting a man in the leg, carjacking and a recent shooting.

[2] District Attorney: No more probation deals in fleeing cases – Probation will no longer be an option for suspects who flee from authorities in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties. District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies of Santa Fe says it’s in response to the county’s alarming number of dangerous chases. She says her office will also automatically file a motion to keep someone in jail pending trial if they have an aggravated feeling charge. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez says he supports the move.

[3] Strong winds and scattered rain Wednesday – Widespread rain and snow showers move their way across eastern New Mexico behind cold front number two. South of I-40 east towards Tucumcari/Clovis is seeing steady rain with isolated weak thunderstorms. This band of precipitation is quickly moving south towards Roswell Wednesday morning. It’s also generating more high wind gusts statewide. We have wind advisories in effect for the RGV later Wednesday afternoon where gusts are expected to peak in the 40-50 mph range. We’ll also develop scattered light PM showers for the metro area. Skies will briefly clear out from west to east later tonight. But clouds return Thursday morning ahead of our third storm this week.

[4] Animal protection group gives BioPark scathing review on elephant habitat – A prominent animal rights group is calling out the Albuquerque Biopark, saying the zoo should send its elephants to a sanctuary. Video captured by an undercover investigator with In Defense of Animals USA, shows elephants pacing back and forth and standing still for long periods of time. The group says these are signs of stress due to the mammals not having enough space. The group says the elephant habitat is the second worst in the country.

[5] Barelas neighborhood to see $5 million makeover – Big plans are in the works for Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood. The Barelas Great Blocks Project will give 4th St. a $5 million makeover from Avenida Cesar Chavez to downtown. It includes a gateway at Fourth and Coal welcoming people to the neighborhood, along with decorative lighting, vibrant tile and brightly colored benches. Work is expected to begin this summer, and happen in phases over the next five years.