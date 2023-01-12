Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Crime, education are top priorities heading into New Mexico legislature – With less than a week before the start of the next legislative session, Republicans and Democrats outlined their plans for the extra $3 billion in the upcoming budget. Legislators are saying they would like to use the funds to help education and the state’s justice system as well as update the tax system. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing to put $1 billion towards another round of tax rebates. The Governor is also proposing $10 million for an abortion clinic in southern New Mexico.

[2] Albuquerque FBI makes changes to Violent Crime and Gang Task Force – Albuquerque’s FBI division is splitting its violent crime and gang task force to better combat crime. Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda says the split allows each group to look at investigations from different angles. Just last week the FBI, along with other local agencies, executed a search warrant at 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero’s home and storage unit in northwest Albuquerque. A raid the home and a storage unit turned up more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise and dozens of guns. The FBI is still looking for Leonard John Lucero. He is facing federal firearm charges.

[3] Calm and cool Thursday, warming trend for the weekend – High pressure will build into the west Thursday and Friday, keeping the weather quiet into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, winds will stay lighter and temperatures will warm up through Saturday. The next storm will bring snow and rain to the state on Sunday, and several storms will follow it’s path next week.

[4] Tiger cub found at crime scene temporarily at zoo, investigation ongoing – The tiger cub found earlier in the week is now recovering well at the Albuquerque BioPark. The state Game and Fish Department is still trying to figure out how the cub ended up in southeast Albuquerque. The cub was found locked in a dog crate at a shooting scene near Louisiana and Zuni. Game and Fish confirms it is not the same tiger police were searching for a few months ago. The other tiger has still not been found.

[5] Albuquerque choir needs funds for Carnegie Hall trip – An Albuquerque high school choir is looking for funds to help get them to Carnegie Hall. The all-female group “Le Chanteuses” from the Public Academy for Performing Arts won first place in the state choir competition last year. Their talent earned them the prestigious invitation to sing in New York, but they have only raised about half of the $87,000 needed to make it there. They group has until February 1 to raise the rest of the money. The group has set up a GoFundMe and AmazonSmile account.