Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] 2024 New Mexico Legislative session kicks off – The 2024 legislative session is set to begin and some proposals are already garnering attention. One proposal addresses the illegal sale of cannabis. Senator Katy Duhigg says the illegal market for cannabis is thriving because of the plant coming in from surrounding states. Another proposed bill is looking to make it harder for books to be banned in public libraries. The 30-day session begins Tuesday with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s state of the state address.

[2] Santa Fe Obelisk’s future to be addressed by new city council – The Santa Fe city council is again trying to find a solution to the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza. The monument was torn down amid protests over the obelisk, which was dedicated to civil war-era soldiers but criticized for its depiction of Native Americans. Since 2020, part of it remains in storage, and part of it behind a wooden box. In 2021, a study conducted by a firm hired by the city recommenced the obelisk should either be rebuilt or torn down.

[3] Chilly Tuesday, warmer temperatures arrive mid-week – Temperatures will stay cooler for most of the state today, as arctic air continues to push westward. However, skies will be sunny across New Mexico all day. Temperatures will start to climb on Wednesday and Thursday, as arctic air retreats to the northern U.S., and high pressure and westerly winds return to New Mexico. Temperatures will be mild and skies will be mostly sunny through Thursday, before another cool front arrives in eastern NM.

[4] Construction to renovate Phil Chacon Park begins – Albuquerque city leaders kicked off a project in the International District. The renovation project at Phil Chacon Park will bring new basketball courts, softball fields, a BMX area, a dog park and play grounds. Monday’s ceremony saw the first seed planted to be used in a community garden. The project will cost almost $10 million and is expected to wrap up in late spring 2025.

[5] Albuquerque Sign Language Academy students volunteer for MLK Day – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, staff and students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy were out volunteering in the community. They picked up trash in the Los Griegos neighborhood and restocked little libraries in the area, then visited to Fire Station Six to thank firefighters for all of their hard work.