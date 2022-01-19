KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session, Cyberattack recovery, Chilly temperatures arrive along with snow and rain, Mural debate, Green’s GoFundMe

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Governor outlines top priorities to start 2022 session The legislative session is now entering day two and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is highlight how she wants to spend what she called an “unimaginable amount of money.” She is proposing an $8.4-billion budget which is a 13% increase over the last year. The Governor’s ideas include raising salaries for teachers and bumping their pay up to a minimum of 7%, putting more money into schools, and funding programs to hire and keep police officers. Along with a proposed tax cut that could save New Mexicans more than $170-million every year, lawmakers say they are wanting to proceed with caution.

[2] Cybersecurity team continues restoring APS system following attack APS says they are making progress from the cyberattack that happened last week. The district moved to a temporary version of the student information system, officials say to protect the investigation they cannot share any details about the nature or origin of the attack. Superintendent Scott Elder states, “That’s part of what makes addressing these attacks so challenging.” Elder also said he would like to see more federal and state resources to help districts stay on top of cybersecurity.

[3] Chilly temperatures arrive along with snow and rain This morning is dry and milder, with most temperatures around and above freezing. A cold front will move into the state today, bringing breezy winds to eastern New Mexico, and keeping temperatures cooler. The coldest air will arrive in northeast NM, where temperatures will be around 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. The rest of the state will cool around 5 to 15 degrees, awaiting the bigger cooldown Thursday.

[4] City Landmarks Commission rules new Old Town murals must come down City councilors will soon take on the issue of an Old Town business owner who will have to remove murals painted on his building. The city’s Landmarks Commission ruled that the two murals painted on last summer near the Old Town Plaza need to go. This is because they violate the rules requiring exteriors to maintain the character of Old Albuquerque. Owner Jasper Riddle did not get permission from the Landmarks Commission but he claims a different city agency gave him the green light. Riddle states that he is going to appeal the decision.

[5] Hobbs community rallies behind homeless man who helped find baby in dumpster The community of Hobbs is rallying behind one of the three people who found a baby inside a dumpster almost two weeks ago. Michael Green is one of the three who helped save the baby’s life. A video shows a woman tossing her baby into a dumpster and five hours later the surveillance video shows Michael Green and two others dumpster diving, then they heard the baby crying and called 911. Members in the community are trying to raise money to help Green get an RV, the GoFundMe has raised almost $35,000.