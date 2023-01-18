Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech – Wednesday is the second day of the 2023 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor gave her state of the state speech. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, economic development, public safety and education. She is also proposing universal child care and universal free meals for every student, along with extending learning time in Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms. She is also asking for economic relief, which includes rebates of $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples filing jointly.

[2] Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings at lawmakers’ homes – Solomon Pena, the man accused of planning shootings at local leader’s homes, will make his first appearance in court Wednesday. A witness who says he was part of the conspiracy told police Pena paid them a total of $500 to shoot at the homes of four democratic elected officials. In the earlier shootings the witness says the shooters aimed above the windows to avoid hitting anyone, but he said Pena was not happy about that and demanded they aim lower.

[3] Wednesday is windy and cooler with mountain snow – Snow continues to fall in the northern mountains of New Mexico and San Juan Mountains. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains through today, as 1-5″ of additional snow accumulation is possible. The rest of the state will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up throughout the afternoon, with 50+ mph wind gusts for all of the central mountain chain and east plains, with gusts as high as 65 in a few spots.

[4] ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall – Albuquerque homeowners say multiple cars have crashed into the brick wall protecting their house. The Mendoza family says car crashes just behind their home at the intersection of Coors and Montano are costing them thousands of dollars. They say they have witnessed more than a dozen car crashes at this intersections, with a handful of those crashes taking down his wall and leaving thousands in damages. The city says they are aware of the intersection and crews are looking at different solutions.

[5] Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. A flight from Albuquerque to Las Cruces takes around 54 minutes. Traveling by car would take around three hours.