KRQE Newsfeed: Legalizing cannabis, New liquor laws, Quieting down, Getting resentenced, Isotopes hiring

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Bill legalizing recreational marijuana heads to Senate, clock is ticking on end of session After hours of late-night debate, the push to legalize recreational marijuana is staying alive. Following some changes to House Bill 12, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5 to 4 to approve the bill. The bill would allow the use and sale of recreational marijuana in the state for people 21 years and older. It now heads to the full Senate where it would need to be approved in the two days to make it to the governor’s desk this session. The legislative session ends on Saturday at noon.

[2] Gov. Lujan Grisham signs liquor law reform bill allowing home delivery of alcohol A major overhaul of New Mexico’s liquor laws will be going into effect this summer. House Bill 255 is now officially state law and allows customers to have beer or wine included with a home meal delivery. It also lifts restrictions on Sunday liquor sales but it bans stores from selling mini liquor bottles. The new law also creates a new category of liquor licenses, allowing beer and wine license holders to sell hard liquor as long as they follow certain rules. The changes go into effect on July 1st.

[3] Dry and mild Thursday This morning is chilly but quiet, with no weather issues for the morning commute. High pressure moves over the state today, keeping the wind calm, temperatures mild and the sky dry. Some clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening.

[4] Man who beat high school student with shovel could spend less time in prison District court will soon re-sentence the man who beat a high school student nearly to death with a shovel, possibly for less prison time. The attack against Cibola High School student Brittani Marcell happened in 2008 but it wasn’t until a decade later when DNA evidence led investigators to Justin Hansen. He pleaded no contest in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. On Wednesday, the court of appeals upheld his plea but overturned his sentence after the defense argued Hansen should have been given credit for more than a year he spent on house arrest.

[5] Isotopes Park now hiring for seasonal concessions positions Preparations are underway as the Isotopes will soon welcome fans back to the park but they need some help to make the experience just right. Spectra Food Services, which handles the park’s concessions, is hiring bartenders, cashiers, supervisors, and more for the park’s part-time seasonal positions. This year, they are doing all their interviews virtually.