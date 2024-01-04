Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Bernalillo County, Sheriff’s Office to pay thousands in 2017 racial profiling case – A years-long battle over a Bernalillo County traffic stop has been settled. Conswayla and Cynthia Minafee of Wisconsin, were pulled over on I-40 near Route 66 Casino. The stop lasted more than an hour, with the deputy ordering the women and a five-year-old child out of the vehicle while he searched without giving them a reason. The search turned up nothing. The sisters filed a lawsuit claiming they were racially and religiously profiled. The county board of commissioners and sheriff’s department settled the case for more than $93,000.

[2] Downtown Albuquerque strip club will be shut down for 30 days – The city of Albuquerque is cracking down on a downtown strip club, forcing it to temporarily close its doors following a deadly shooting. Officials sent a letter to Knockouts last week letting them know on January 8, they’ll have to shut down for 30 days because of local code enforcement violations. The city conducted a code inspection and found Knockouts wasn’t following the local ordinance for what are known as “sexually oriented businesses.” If there is a second ordinance violation within 12 months, the city can revoke Knockouts’ license to be a sexually oriented business.

[3] Snow to cause difficult driving across New Mexico Thursday – Snow has been moving into western New Mexico all morning, and roads are already snowy and slick in that part of the state for the Thursday morning commute. We are just starting to see snow during the AM commute in the northern mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley, so road conditions will start to worsen for the later part of the morning commute. The Metro will see light rain and mix showers possible by around 8 AM, and rain will turn to snow by around mid-morning. Scattered snow showers will be possible all afternoon and evening for the mountains of New Mexico

[4] Overnight first responder receiving area to open at Gateway Center – For decades, first responders say they’ve only had two places to take the homeless when they need help in Albuquerque, jail or the emergency room. The city’s Gateway Center homeless shelter hopes to change that with a new drop-off service. The city hopes it will help with overcrowding at jails and emergency rooms by better screening people’s needs. To start, the opening hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. The city expects the 24-7 element of the new drop-off service to fully open in the coming months.

[5] ABQ Biopark featuring living fossil native to New Mexico – The ABQ Biopark featured a special living fossil as part of their weekly Under the Waves series. The Longnose Gar is native to the Pecos River and experts said they may have been present in North America for over 100 million years. Biopark experts said Longnose Gar can get up to six feet long and can live 15-20 years. You can see the Longnose Gar’s history when you visit the Rio Grande’s Past habitat in the Biopark.