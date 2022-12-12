Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like emails, sent during the early days of the pandemic. Candelaria filed the request to look into whether the governor and her team were being truthful about managing funds during the early days of the pandemic. He says for fear of what might happen, he did withdraw the IPRA in 2020. He says he expects the case to heard in court next year.

[2] Roswell housing program approved but has no funding – City Councilors in Roswell are looking to restructure a program meant to bring housing to the city. In 2021, the city approved the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program, meant to provide developers with reimbursements for infrastructure they put in. Due to a housing shortage and job growth in the area, the city has asked for $750,000 for the program. The money would fund home-building rebates until June 2023 and entice builders and developers to come to town.

[3] Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday – The next big winter storm is hitting the west Monday and Tuesday. Snow will move west to east across New Mexico, with some rain in the Valley and eastern New Mexico. The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains, where winter weather advisories will be in effect through tonight. Light snow accumulations will be possible in the low elevations of the Four Corners and northwest highlands. The Metro will mainly see rain, but there is a chance for it to turn to snow at times, and less than an inch of accumulation will be possible.

[4] ABQ car show doubles as toy drive, fundraiser for local hospital – A variety of cars filled the parking lot at the Albertson’s off Eubank and Candelaria for the first ever Subaru New Mexico Toy Drive and Car Show. To get in, people either made a $10 donation or brought a $10 toy. Everything goes to the UNM Children’s Hospital. Volunteers said after the event, all the toys and monetary donations will be taken to the children’s hospital.

[5] New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television – New Mexico chef, Marie Yniguez is being featured on national television. She is one of 52 chefs selected for “Today’s Great American Holiday Cookie Swap.” Yniguez will be featuring biscochito’s. The episode aired on December 7, but can still be watched online.