KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Getting vaccinated, Extreme heat, Summer school, Music and art

[1] Widow of murdered State Police officer files wrongful death lawsuit The state’s Department of Public Safety is being sued by the widow of State Police Officer Darian Jarrott who was killed during a traffic stop in February. Gabriella Jarrott is claiming her husband died because of the department’s negligence. Ofc. Jarrott was killed in I-10 near Deming by Omar Cueva. According to the lawsuit, Cueva was an extremely dangerous drug trafficker which was known by Jarrott’s supervisors. The lawsuit claims Jarrott’s supervisors didn’t inform him of Cueva’s criminal background and directed Jarrott to do the traffic stop without any backup or protective gear. Cueva was later killed in a shootout. In response, State Police and DPS say they will not be commenting on this lawsuit at this time.

[2] State offering $100 for people to get their vaccine this week Starting Monday through Thursday, New Mexicans who get vaccinated will get $100 from the state. The Department of Health announced it will pay New Mexicans who complete their vaccination series this week. The state says about 41,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated by June 17 so the state can reopen by July 1.

[3] Record hot temperatures Monday along with visible haze This morning is hazy and mild. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are moving south/southwest through southeastern New Mexico. The rain and storms will impact Chaves, Eddy, Lea, and Roosevelt counties through the morning commute. These will dissipate as they move towards the southern state line. More isolated showers and storms will be possible in the northern, central, and southern mountains during the late afternoon, through the evening. These will push southwest. Severe weather is unlikely.

[4] Students who struggled with online learning fill summer session classes Kids are off for the summer but APS is seeing a record number of students for summer school. One student, Daniel Candelaria says he’s consistently been a solid student until remote learning when he fell behind. Now, ahead of his senior year, Daniel’s slip has him going to summer school. He and his counselor were able to sign him up for classes before the rush. APS says bot summer terms are now full which they say is the fastest that’s ever happened.

[5] Commission helps music projects in New Mexico’s rural counties The New Mexico Music Commission’s rural county outreach program will help fund music-related projects in the state’s outer lying areas. If you know of a music program that needs help, you can contact the music commission.