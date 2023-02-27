Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Legislation could change time New Mexico high schoolers go to school – New Mexico high school students could soon have a later start to the school day. Legislation working its way through the roundhouse would look into if it’s a good idea. Albuquerque High School Freshman Vivian Wiseman is the mind behind house memorial 56 which would request the Legislative Education Study Committee to study high school start times. The memorial will be heard Monday in the House Education Committee.

[2] New Mexico Chile farmer calling it quits – Glen Duggins has been farming in Lemitar, New Mexico for the past 39 years. Over the last few years, between lack of water and lack of help, he’s stepping away from commercial chile farming. Duggins says in order to help keep New Mexico green chile alive, community members need to get involved and need to know for sure they are buying New Mexican grown products.

[3] New Mexico to see more wind this week – Monday will be cooler than normal, with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. The winds will gust up to around 25 mph in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico, meanwhile gusting up to 50-55 mph in eastern New Mexico. The next storm will arrive on Thursday. Snow will start in the Four Corners on Tuesday and Wednesday, but widespread snow for the state will arrive on Thursday.

[4] Albuquerque student will compete in national robotics competition – An Albuquerque student will represent New Mexico at a national robotics competition in Houston. Aimee Linebarger is a junior at the Albuquerque Institute for Math and Science and has been involved in the school’s robotics teams for six years.

[5] New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma – The state is one step closer to having a new state symbol. It aims to make ‘green chile roasting in the fall’ as the official state aroma. It was introduced by senator Bill Soules. It will soon be introduced in the house.