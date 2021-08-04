KRQE Newsfeed: Labor shortage, Homicide numbers, Another round of storms, Soccer stadium, Cycling

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] CABQ workers receive bonuses from pandemic funds for ‘essential employees’ – As employers try to fill positions during the labor shortage, the City of Albuquerque is offering incentive bonuses for new employees. The city is looking to fill over a hundred job openings city-wide to include bus drives, EMTs, security, mechanics and first responders. The bonuses start at $750 minimum.

[2] Records show high amount of APD emergency calls are at motels, hotels – The City of Albuquerque is on the verge of breaking the homicide record after two were added to the tally. Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to Motel 6 on I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Albuquerque Fire Rescue alone responded to 406 calls to certain Albuquerque hotels and motels. Calls to police are much higher. Many of the calls are for disturbances, welfare checks and suspicious people. There are also many calls for violent crimes.

[3] One more round of storms and flooding before drier skies return – Light to moderate rain showers are moving through eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning. These will last until midday for the far northeast highlands and far eastern plains.

[4] Some voice concerns about potential soccer stadium – The proposed New Mexico United soccer stadium has the community divided on whether the city needed another stadium. During public comment on Monday, some spoke out against it. They expressed worry about the cost to taxpayers and whether it’s the best use of public money. Others expressed support for the stadium and the promise of an economic boost. City councilors will vote on whether to include the bond on November’s ballot during their August 16 meeting.

[5] Road closures for cycling competition – The USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships will be taking place in Albuquerque. The event will feature cyclists from around the country traveling through the city’s roads while competing for a championship.