KRQE Newsfeed: Kidnapping, Homicide investigation, Morning snow showers, Cannabis rules, 550 construction

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police: After meeting on Snapchat, New Mexico man kidnaps Washington teen A New Mexico postal worker is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Washington state. Police say 35-year-old Lucas Murphy was communicating with the teen over Snapchat and traveled to Washington to pick the teen up. When he returned to his home in Los Lunas, the FBI and Valencia County Sheriff’s Office showed up. He is facing three felony charges including kidnapping.

[2] Man reported missing days before Christmas found murdered in Belen Albuquerque Police are continuing their investigation after a missing man was found murdered in Belen. Police say 57-year-old Michael Yarbrough was reported missing on December 21. Detectives found his body in a burning car in Belen, however, it isn’t known where he actually died. His death is being considered a homicide. Belen Police and the State Fire Marshal are also investigating.

[3] Snowy roads cause difficult driving Wednesday morning Scattered, heavy snow showers are moving through central New Mexico and the mountains of northern and western New Mexico during the morning commute. Roads are snowy, slushy, and icy for much of the central and northwest quadrant of the state. Snow showers will dissipate in most areas by mid-morning, but we will continue to see scattered snow showers in the northern and western mountains through the afternoon and evening.

[4] Cannabis rules New Mexico manufacturers, retailers, and couriers will have to follow We’re continuing to learn the new rules surrounding cannabis sales in New Mexico. The rules establish what’s required to apply for licenses to manufacture cannabis products. They also set requirements for cannabis retailers. For example, employees must complete health and safety training within 30 days of hire. The first recreational marijuana sales begin on April 1.

[5] Another construction project to start on Highway 550 Starting on Monday, drivers can expect delays in Bernalillo as the state starts a seven-month rehabilitation project. The Department of Transportation will have construction on the southern part of the Rio Grande Bridge on Highway 550. It aims to improve the Bridge decks joining the two eastbound bridges and removing the longitudinal joint. The project is expected to be completed by July of next year.