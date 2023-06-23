Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Four juveniles escape from Albuquerque treatment facility – Officials are on the lookout after four teens took off from an Albuquerque juvenile treatment facility. The state confirmed four teens left the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center near Pan American and Candelaria. One worker, who wants to stay anonymous says one of the teens got ahold of the keys. The treatment center said it has notified the families of the juveniles as well as law enforcement.

[2] ABQ City Council approves zoning changes allowing homeowners to rent out casitas – A zoning change allowing homeowners to add and rent out casitas got the green light from city council. The changes are part of Mayor Tim Keller’s ‘Housing Forward’ initiative. The final version of the bill allows for ‘additional dwelling units or casitas to be built in neighborhoods with R-1 zoning, which have traditionally restricted each lot to one single-family home, as long as there is enough space on the property. It also paves the way for converting motel properties into housing and includes provisions to ease parking challenges at developments.

[3] High winds return to New Mexico Friday, severe storms to east – Winds will pick up this afternoon, with 45 to 50 mph gusts in central and northern NM. A wind advisory will be in effect for the central highlands, northeast highlands and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where the wind gusts will be the highest. 40 to 45 mph gusts will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley, and 35 mph gusts will be possible in southern NM. Temperatures will stay scorching hot, with Sunday being the hottest day of the weekend.

[4] Officials breaking ground on new multigenerational center – A new multigenerational facility is being built in Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park. The center will host senior meals and out-of-school programs, contain a computer lab, and be a meeting space. The building is expected to be 5,000 square feet.

[5] ‘Honor Flight Welcome Home’ at the Sunport – Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico sent 25 New Mexico veterans, on a free trip to Washington DC, to visit the monuments and memorials dedicated to their service. The veterans were also special guests of honor at the changing of the guard ceremony.