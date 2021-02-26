KRQE Newsfeed: Juvenile parole, Seeing improvement, Windy weekend, Storm clean up, Gaining recognition

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Legislation proposes parole eligibility for juveniles serving life sentences Some lawmakers are considering legislation that would make kids serving life sentences eligible for parole. The Democratic-sponsored Senate Bill 247 would make that an option after 15 years behind bars. People sentenced for crimes as kids spoke out saying redemption is possible. However, a woman who lost her mom in the 2017 Clovis library shooting caused by then 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett spoke out strongly against it. If passed, analysts believe more than 40 people serving time for crimes committed as juveniles could become eligible for parole.

[2] Gov. Lujan Grisham, officials highlight state’s progress against COVID-19 The governor says New Mexico is heading in the right direction when it comes to the battle against COVID-19. So far, 20% of the population has been at least partially vaccinated. New Mexico is distributing 33 times the number of vaccines daily than cases being reported per day. The state also ranks number one in the nation for the percentage of doses used and number three for the fastest vaccine administration. Now, the state wants to use mobile vaccine clinics to get the vaccine to remote areas.

[3] Clear skies across the state as winds become gusty, more widespread this weekend This morning is colder but clear across the state. Today will be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies. The wind will become gusty this afternoon, downslope of the central mountain chain. Saturday will be another mostly sunny and mild day, but the wind will become more widespread and gusty. On Sunday, the next storm will start to move in, keeping winds gusty, especially in the Metro, and temperatures will cool down. Snow and mix showers will be possible in the afternoon through Monday.

[4] New Mexico family repairing damage left behind by back-to-back winter storms A New Mexico family is still cleaning up after their home was hit by multiple rounds of winter storms. Strong winds left hundreds of dollars in damages for RiLeigh Wade in Corrales from a ripped-out tree tipping over her fence, to another landing on the house. Wade says her family wasn’t home at the time but the Nextdoor app alerted them something was happening back at home as the storm rolled through. Right now, they are looking at over $800 just to get the trees removed and hanging branches taken down.

[5] Trail of Ancients added to list of National Scenic Byways A part of New Mexico is gaining some recognition. The Trail of the Ancients has been added to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s list of National Scenic Byways. The route leads to many cultural and historic spots in New Mexico and winds through the northwest region of the state. The area includes stunning views as it goes through places like Chaco Canyon and the Zuni Pueblo.