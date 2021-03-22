KRQE Newsfeed: Job search clinics, Exposure app, Snow, rain & wind, Sensitivity training, Oscar-nominated

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers reopen The State Department of Workforce Solutions is set to reopen job search clinics this week. People have been able to use the services on their website throughout the pandemic, but now you can make an appointment to get some help in-person with things like locked unemployment insurance claims including document upload and ID verification.

[2] NMDOH to launch app that will notify people of potential COVID exposure A new app will help New Mexicans find out if they’ve been in contact with somebody exposed to COVID-19. The Department of Health is launching the new app on Tuesday called NM Notify. If a person tests positive, it will notify nearby phones if they’ve been exposed during a certain window. However, those notifications won’t be sent out in real-time to protect users’ privacy.

[3] Snow, rain move through northern mountains and eastern New Mexico This morning is dry across much of western and southern New Mexico, but snow and rain is moving through the northern mountains, and the east side of the state. Roads should not be bad yet, due to how warm and sunny the weather was over the weekend. However, rain and snow will continue through today, cooling the ground, and snow will stick, especially in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for these areas. Two to six inches of snow is expected, with six to 10 inches above 7,500 feet, especially near the Colorado state line. Travel may be difficult in these areas by Tuesday morning.

[4] Senate leader pledges sensitivity training following legislative session After clashes during this year’s legislative session, one senator says there will now be sensitivity training for lawmakers. Senate President Mimi Stewart accused Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto of being “abusive” in his questioning. Ivey-Soto later apologized to the chamber if his “passion came off as anger”. Stewart says she hasn’t decided on the parameters for the training just yet but it will be mandatory.

[5] Hobbs native receives Oscar nomination A Hobbs native is now an Oscar-nominated writer. Erica Rivinoja is a 1995 Hobbs High graduate and a two-time Emmy award-winning writer. She received her first Oscar nomination last week as a writer for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. Erica’s popular film credits include 2016’s “Trolls”, 2019’s “The Addams Family”, and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”.