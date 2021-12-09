KRQE Newsfeed: Jeremiah Anderson, Northwest shooting, Incoming storm, Filling vacancies, Luminaria Tour

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque father arrested after video shows him allegedly beating infant son An Albuquerque dad is in jail after admitting he would often beat his infant son. One of the attacks was caught on camera. Twenty-four-year-old Jeremiah Anderson turned himself in to police on Tuesday, telling authorities he had too much alcohol when he beat his son. In the video, he can be seen hitting the child with a water bottle and forcing water down his throat. The boy’s mother, who doesn’t live with Anderson, found out about the incident after she saw the video and called the police to open an investigation. CYFD has now intervened with both parents.

[2] APD: Northwest Albuquerque shooting kills 1, multiple hospitalized Police say multiple people are at the hospital after being shot at a home in northwest Albuquerque. APD says officers were sent to a home near Port Rd. and Bluewater Rd. for a shots fired call. When they arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to the hospital where one of them died. Police say they have one person currently detained for questioning.

[3] Sunnier, mild, and breezy Thursday but storm arrives by tonight This morning is milder and clear for most of the state. Temperatures are starting above freezing for many areas, and clouds over the Eddy and Lea counties are keeping temperatures mild. We will see more sunshine today, and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains during the afternoon, but rain won’t begin in the Four Corners until the evening. Rain and snow will spread into New Mexico overnight, with heavy snow accumulation in the mountains. Friday morning’s commute will be wet, with rain showers in the low terrain, and snow in the high terrain.

[4] Tiny Home Village struggles to fill vacancies as homeless encampments surge A million-dollar program to help homeless people transition into homes is struggling to be used for what it was intended for. Only five units at the county’s Tiny Home Village are being used and the other 25 are empty. The village was built to house the homeless and help them get back on their feet. However, there are requirements like no drugs, no alcohol, and the tenants must help on the grounds.

[5] Christmas Eve Luminaria Tour returns to Old Town One New Mexico holiday tradition is making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 and it’s the Christmas Eve Luminaria Tour. Only 2,500 tickets will be available this year because of COVID protocols. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m.