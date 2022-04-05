Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. More than two years later, CYFD finally released its own investigation into his death, and it shows they knew a lot. Police arrested Zerrick Marquez, who was not supposed to be taking care of the boy. In a statement CYFD says in part, that instead of focusing on blame, they are looking at processes and procedures to minimize child fatalities in New Mexico.

[2] Cash payouts for New Mexicans central to special session – Lawmakers are heading back to Santa Fe for a special session. Lawmakers passed a $50.4 million spending bill, but Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said lawmakers were not transparent enough on where the money was going. Now they want to take another go at it. Lawmakers on both sides say they have worked during the off-season to get the bill finalized and ready to go. They also want to figure out a way to help New Mexicans pay for the rising price of gas. They say the special session should be wrapped up by midnight Tuesday night.

[3] Strong winds and warmer temperatures Tuesday – Tuesday morning is mostly clear, quiet and cool. Temperatures will warm by 10-20 degrees from yesterday, thanks to strong winds and downslope warming. Highs will climb much above average, into the 70s, 80s and even 90s. However, gusty winds will pick up by the late morning. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through the afternoon and evening, with 50-55 mph gusts for much of northern and central New Mexico. The northern mountains will see even higher gusts up to around 60-65 mph. Expect blowing dust, worsening allergies, and strong cross winds on north-south roads

[4] Illegal street racing terrorizing neighbors in southwest Albuquerque – One Albuquerque neighborhood is voicing their frustrations with street racers taking over their streets. Neighbors near 98th and Dennis Chavez say around 100 drivers are taking to the intersection almost every Saturday night. They also say they are concerned because some of the street racers fire guns during their antics. Albuquerque Police say they are prioritizing cracking down on street racers, but they have not said how they plan to address this intersection.

[5] Bernalillo County hosting job fair – Bernalillo County is hosting a rapid fire job fair in the South Valley Tuesday, April 5.. People can apply and interview on the spot. A variety of positions are available, in multiple county departments including behavioral health, human resources and Metro Detention Center. The county is also looking to fill positions at the Tiny Home Village. The job fair is Tuesday, April 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center.