KRQE Newsfeed: Investigation, AFR response, Widespread storms, Memorial blocks, Camel rescue

[1] Suspect injured in NMSP-involved shooting in Santa Fe State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe that sent a suspect to the hospital. That man is expected to survive. Santa Fe Police were called around 9 a.m. Sunday to a man sitting on the Rail Runner tracks near I-25. When officers arrived, they say he showed them a gun, then took off on foot. State Police say they were called in, chasing the man into a nearby neighborhood where he fired at least one shot. His name has not been released.

[2] Local woman upset how first responders handled husband’s death An Albuquerque woman is still grieving the death of her husband but she’s also angry at how first responders handled her husband’s death. June Wilson’s husband, Norman, died almost two weeks ago. She says AFR took away her husband’s dignity, leaving him nude outside uncovered for hours. While AFR says they can’t give specifics, they’re defending their response saying when firefighters arrive on the scene first, they will try to revive the body. However, they then leave as much evidence as possible for police and investigators.

[3] Evening showers expected Monday with potential for strong storms Light showers are moving south through central and western New Mexico this morning. There is also a heavy storm moving south through Eddy and Lea counties, which will clear south of the state by around 10 a.m. Showers in central New Mexico will dissipate as the early morning goes on. The weather will be mostly dry and sunny until midday, and then storms will start to pop up in all of the mountain ranges.

[4] Rio Rancho woman helps honor lives lost to gun violence A Rio Rancho woman is using her love for crafting to honor lives lost to gun violence in New Mexico. Over the past few months, Brittany Roybal has been building memorial blocks for anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence. Each block is unique and made with each victim in mind. So far, she’s made 37 of the blocks all free of charge. Roybal says she’s used her money and donations to fund the project.

[5] Flipped camel trailer helped by good Samaritans at White Sands It was an unusual sight at White Sands for the Fourth of July when a trailer with camels flipped. Several good Samaritans are being praised for helping out in a big way. Jon and Carrie Self from California stopped at White Sands while on a visit to see their daughter in New Mexico. That’s where there was a man with camels letting people take pictures with them. Somehow, his trailer had flipped and was on its side. So the Selfs along with several other complete strangers helped get it back on its wheels.