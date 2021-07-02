KRQE Newsfeed: Infrastructure plan, Problem area, Evening showers, Finding fireworks, Off to space

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] NMDOT weighs in on priority projects under president’s infrastructure spending proposal New Mexico is waiting to see if President Biden’s massive infrastructure spending plan will pass and how much money could be flowing into New Mexico. The state says it’s trying to play catch up on $3 billion of work that remains unfunded. The White House plan would devote more than $312 billion to improve the country’s transportation infrastructure like roads and bridges. National data shows New Mexico has 207 bridges and more than 3,800 miles of highway in poor condition. The plan would also pump more than $100 billion into public transit.

[2] Broken windows, drugs and feces: neighbors fed up with condition of shopping center A group of Albuquerque neighbors are threatening to boycott the Four Hill Shopping Center saying every time they visit, they have to deal with trash, drugs, and even human waste. The shopping center at Central and Tramway is owned by Daskalos Development. Neighbors with the group Women Taking Back Our Neighborhoods says they’re taking their business elsewhere until the property owners clean up the mess. In the meantime, the group says if you see any suspicious activity at the shopping center to call 311 to report it.

[3] Storms in the mountains increase risk of flash flooding Heavy rain is coming down over I-40 from Santa Rosa to the eastern state line, which will cause low visibility and wet roads for the morning commute. The rest of the state is mostly dry aside from a couple of spotty showers. The monsoon stays strong today, with showers and storms popping up in the mountains by around noon. These will be nearly stationary in the Gila region and around the Sacramento Mountains, increasing the risk of flash flooding. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. through the evening in these areas.

[4] Due to extreme drought, some cities and counties have different rules on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. Back in June, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order urging cities and counties to ban the retail sale of fireworks. Santa Fe County has banned most fireworks for personal use like missile-type rockets and aerial spinners. The Navajo Nation has also banned the use of most fireworks this year. However, both will still have professional firework shows this weekend. People living in Albuquerque will have six areas where they can see fireworks. Tickets are available for people to reserve. Illegal fireworks can be reported to 311.

[5] NM woman to join Jeff Bezos on new Shepard rocket New Mexico woman Wally Funk will be launching alongside Jeff Bezos on the July 20 space flight. Video shows the moment Bezos told Funk the good news. At 82-years-old, she will be the oldest person to ever launch into space. Funk was the youngest graduate of the Women in Space program known as Mercury 13 in the 1960s however, that group never flew to space.